City Manager: Christopher Schurr employment with GRPD terminated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christopher Schurr has been fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington says Schurr’s employment with the city has been terminated after the former officer waived his right to a discharge hearing.
Schurr's firing comes after the Kent County prosecutor announced he had issued a second-degree murder charge against Schurr for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.
“Last Friday, the Police Chief and the Labor Relations Office recommended that I terminate Christopher Schurr’s employment with the City. I accepted that recommendation and scheduled a required discharge hearing. I have been informed by Mr. Schurr’s representatives that he is waiving his right to the hearing and, therefore, I have decided to terminate Mr. Schurr’s employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department effective June 10, 2022. Due to the on-going criminal matter and the potential for civil litigation, I will not be providing any additional comment concerning Mr. Schurr at this time.”
Christopher Schurr made his first court appearance Friday afternoon before posting bond and leaving jail within a matter of hours.
Schurr’s attorneys say they will not take a deal and they plan to take the case to trial.
Last week, Schurr turned himself in and was booked into the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek.
He was arraigned in Kent County early Friday afternoon via a live video feed. Schurr was able to post bond and walk out of the Calhoun County Jail later that afternoon.
Under the Michigan Penal Code, a second-degree murder charge is defined as a "non-premeditated killing" or a murder that's caused by someone's "reckless conduct, including an obvious lack of concern for a person's life."
There's no justification or excuse for death under this charge, such as self-defense; however, it is less severe than first-degree murder.
If convicted, Schurr faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
