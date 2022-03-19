Watch
NewsThe Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot

Actions

"Steps toward kidnapping" A review of evidence, testimony during second week of governor kidnapping plot trial

Expert analysis of second week of governor kidnapping plot trial
Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial Week 2 Expert Review
Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 21:44:26-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An abbreviated second week has come to a close in the trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor.

FBI informant 'Big Dan' Chapel took the stand Friday in one of the most anticipated testimonies of the trial as he's the person who first took his concerns to the FBI, tipping off the government to the alleged plans.

Most of the evidence presented so far has given the jury a listen in to the conversations had by the four men on trial Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Pat Miles and Cooley Law School Professor Tonya Krause-Phelan join Josh Berry to break down court proceedings in the viewer above.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial Daily Recap

Day 1: Jury selection Day 2: Opening statements Day 3: Witness testimony Day 4: Witness testimony Day 5: Key FBI informant testifies