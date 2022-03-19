"Steps toward kidnapping" A review of evidence, testimony during second week of governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An abbreviated second week has come to a close in the trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor.

FBI informant 'Big Dan' Chapel took the stand Friday in one of the most anticipated testimonies of the trial as he's the person who first took his concerns to the FBI, tipping off the government to the alleged plans.

Most of the evidence presented so far has given the jury a listen in to the conversations had by the four men on trial Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Pat Miles and Cooley Law School Professor Tonya Krause-Phelan join Josh Berry to break down court proceedings in the viewer above.