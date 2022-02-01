Josh Berry has spent more than a decade covering news across the country. A storyteller at heart, he loves giving a voice to people who wouldn't otherwise have one.

Josh can be found reporting in your community during FOX 17 News at Ten and Eleven. He is focused on providing West Michigan with reports that provide the context around any situation.

His reporting earned him the prestigious Best Anchor award at the Michigan Association of Broadcaster's 2026 Broadcast Excellence Awards.

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Having worked in west Texas, Arkansas, and the east coast in South Carolina, Josh has covered nearly every weather event from hurricanes, deadly tornadoes, wildfires, and crippling ice storms. The snow and cold of West Michigan are new to Josh and his family but he's excited for the new adventure both covering it and enjoying the fun that comes with it.

Josh is a native Texan but now calls West Michigan home with his wife and two young daughters. He'll still root for the Cowboys though.

He has run a half-marathon, but doesn't necessarily like running. He does however love good beer, barbecue and Italian food. His wife's incredible cooking and his love for sweets are why he tries to stay active. You may find him on a hiking trail with his family.

If you have a story idea for Josh, email him at josh.berry@fox17online.com