Josh Berry

Josh Berry has spent more than a decade covering news across the country. A storyteller at heart, he loves giving a voice to people who wouldn't otherwise have one.

Josh can be found reporting in your community and weekday co-anchor of FOX 17 News at 6, 10 & 11 p.m.

Having worked in west Texas, Arkansas, and the east coast in South Carolina, Josh has covered nearly every weather event from hurricanes, deadly tornadoes, wildfires, and crippling ice storms. The snow and cold of West Michigan are new to Josh and his family but he's excited for the new adventure both covering it and enjoying the fun that comes with it.

Josh is a native Texan but is looking forward to making West Michigan home with his wife and two young daughters. He'll still root for the Cowboys though.

He has run a half-marathon but doesn't necessarily like running. He does however love good beer, barbecue and Italian food. His wife's incredible cooking and his love for sweets are why he tries to stay active. You may find him on a hiking trail with his family soon!

