NewsThe Retrial: Governor Kidnapping Plot

Garbin's attorney requests 3-year sentence for cooperation in Whitmer kidnap plot trials

Posted at 10:23 AM, Sep 12, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The attorney of one of the men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion requesting a significantly shorter sentence.

Ty Garbin was initially sentenced to just over six years in prison before it was reduced to five years for his cooperation and testimony in both trials, the motion explains.

The newly filed motion further requests another three-year reduction, once again citing Garbin’s “extraordinary cooperation” in the case. If granted, Garbin would serve 15 months in addition to the two years he has already served.

