US attorneys seek reduced sentence for Ty Garbin after testimony in Whitmer kidnap plot

Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 24, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed a request to reduce Ty Garbin’s sentence for his cooperation leading to the conviction of Barry Croft and Adam Fox.

Croft and Fox were convicted Tuesday in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Garbin, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge early last year, was sentenced to 75 years — or 6.25 years — behind bars.

On Wednesday, U.S. attorneys in Grand Rapids requested that Garbin’s sentence be reduced to 36 months, less than half his original sentence.

The court filing states Garbin’s testimony provided detailed information corroborated by evidence gathered in the case, further adding he was direct and did not downplay his guilt in the plot.

The request states Garbin faces risk from inmates who subscribe to the ideologies held by Croft and Fox.

