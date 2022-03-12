Expert analysis of first week of governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's one week down with possibly more than a month still to go in the governor kidnapping plot trial.

Court took Friday off giving attorneys three days to prepare, but FOX 17 is continuing coverage of the trial with expert analysis of the first week.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Pat Miles and Cooley Law School Professor Tonya Krause-Phelan join Josh Berry to break down court proceedings in the viewer above.

The topics of conversation include how secret audio recordings and a "team" of defense attorneys are impacting the trial.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube