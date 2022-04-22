‘He always had a smile on his face,’ Commissioner remembers Patrick Lyoya at BLM rally in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The death of Patrick Lyoya made local and national headlines since the fatal shooting happened on April 4th.

On that Monday morning, he was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop, police said. Over a week later, GRPD released videos of the shooting. This week, a private autopsy — arranged by the Lyoya’s legal team which includes attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson — revealed that the 26-year-old father was shot in the back of the head by the officer.

Thursday, Black Lives Matter Michigan held a rally for Lyoya outside the Capitol building in Lansing. Chapters from Kalamazoo, Flint, and Benton Harbor were in attendance. Members of the Congolese community and other activists were there, along with Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack who's been by the family side since the shooting occurred.

Black Lives Matter march/rally - in honor of Patrick Lyoya - begins in Lansing on the Capitol steps.// @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/lErZNWzd6X — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) April 21, 2022

He said at the podium that when he heard about the fatal shooting he called Ben Crump, who was at the White House at the time, and asked him to take on the case.

“Even coming out of a worn-torn country in the Congo, being a Black man in America he still had a great sense of humor,” Womack said about Patrick Lyoya during an interview with Fox 17. “He was a dance instructor that taught many the Congolese tradition of dance. And, he always had a smile on his Face.”

Lyoya’s funeral is scheduled for at 11 a.m. on Friday at Renaissance Church of God in Christ. Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to do the eulogy.