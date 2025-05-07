LIVE UPDATES: Deadlocked jury returns for deliberation in trial of Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The jury in the trial of Christopher Schurr will attempt to reach a verdict on Wednesday after Judge Christina Mims told the deadlocked jurors to return to their deliberation.

On Tuesday, Judge Mims read an instruction — also known as the Allen charge — to the jury, encouraging the twelve Kent County resident to "talk things over in the spirit of fairness and frankness."

"Remember it is your duty to consult with your fellow jurors to and try to reach agreement," Judge Mims said.

In order to convict or acquit the defendant, the jurors must reach a unanimous verdict. If they are unable, the judge may declare a mistrial.

Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man whom he shot in the back of the head during an April 2022 traffic stop.

As seen through body camera and dash camera videos from the incident — as well as a cell phone video recorded by a passenger in Lyoya's car — the two had been struggling over Schurr's taser in the front yard of a residence in a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood.

While the former officer's lawyers claim he acted self-defense, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr's actions were not justified.

Less than a week after Lyoya's death, protesters called for racial justice in a series of large demonstrations throughout Grand Rapids. A number of reforms were later implemented within the Grand Rapids Police Department.

More than three years after the deadly shooting, a jury of Schurr's peers will now attempt to determine his guilt — or innocence — in the second-degree murder case.

The jury may also convict the former officer of voluntary manslaughter, a lesser offense.

LIVE UPDATES (Wednesday, May 7):

8:30 a.m.

The jury returns for deliberation.

7:12 a.m

As the sun rises on 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids, supporters of Christopher Schurr begin to gather outside the courthouse.

A small crowd of supporters for Christopher Schurr on Wednesday morning.



In a little more than an hour, the deadlocked jury in the former officer’s second-degree murder case will resume their deliberations. pic.twitter.com/6tafd8t2Ze — sam landstra (@samlandstra) May 7, 2025

7:03 a.m.

WATCH: FOX 17's Sam Landstra previews the eighth day in the trial of Christopher Schurr

SCHURR TRIAL, DAY EIGHT: Deadlocked jury to return for third day of deliberation

