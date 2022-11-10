Next court appearance scheduled for Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr will be in court on Tuesday, November 15th, according to documents obtained by FOX 17.

The informational conference will be in front of Judge Christina Elmore at 9 a.m. in the 17th Circuit Court.

This is the first appearance for Schurr since his preliminary exam.

Schurr is facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

During a traffic stop on April 4th, Lyoya resisted arrest and took Schurr's taser during a physical altercation. Schurr shot Lyoya while the 26 year-old was on the ground, according to dash-cam video released of the scene.

Schurr was bound over for trial on October 31st. He will return to Judge Elmore's court on November 30th for a status conference, scheduled for 2 p.m.