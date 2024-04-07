'Justice delayed is justice denied': Police, protesters clash during march for Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two years and two days after the death of Patrick Lyoya — the 26-year-old Black man shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer — protesters marched the streets of the city, demanding justice and accountability.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," said Maurice Barnes, a protester and former GRPD officer.

In January, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that Christopher Schurr — the now-former GRPD officer charged in Lyoya's death — may stand trial for second-degree murder. Since the Kent County Prosecutor announced his charging decision in June 2022, Schurr's lawyer's have attempted to toss the case through a series of appeals.

READ MORE: Schurr's lawyers work to appeal COA ruling for former officer to stand trial

"The defense is playing games by stalling, trying to get it out of the public's eye," Barnes said.

FOX 17

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of protesters marched from Fish Ladder Park to the Grand Rapids Police Department, occasionally blocking traffic as they walked shoulder to shoulder, holding signs and chanting in unison.

"Here in America, there is no justice," said Peter Lyoya, the father of Patrick Lyoya.

FOX 17

Minutes into the march, police pulled over a protester driving behind those walking, seemingly for obstructing the flow of traffic.

FOX 17

"I can't understand why they stop us," Lyoya said. "Patrick has been underground for two years. Really, really my heart is broken."

Per the Guidelines and Standards of Conduct for Grand Rapids Administrative Policy 17-02, protests on a street or highway are not allowed without permission from the city. FOX 17 could not confirm whether Comrades Collective, Saturday's protest organizers, secured a permit.

READ MORE: What to know about protesting in Grand Rapids

FOX 17

Turning onto Monroe Avenue, Grand Rapids police stopped a second driver, also seemingly for blocking traffic, arresting them.

"This is just a minor hiccup because we're not going to stop making noise," said Thomas Lyoya, the brother of Patrick Lyoya. "This is the only thing we have."

FOX 17

Continuing further into downtown, protesters rang cowbells with the words "No Cops @ Traffic Stops" printed on the noisemakers.

On April 4, 2022, Lyoya was pulled over by police because the license plate of his car did not match the registration, per GRPD. The traffic stop led to a struggle between the 26-year-old— later revealed to be intoxicated three times the legal limit— and Schurr, with Lyoya allegedly reaching for the former officer's taser. Schurr then shot Lyoya, instantly killing him.

FOX 17

"I heed the words of many of the protesters before me, saying, 'This was going to happen,'" said Jose Rodriguez, a board member at Grand Rapids Public Schools, referring to Lyoya's death.

FOX 17

"It's not just GRPD, it's countrywide," Rodriguez said. "It's every police department that abuses their power."

FOX 17

For more coverage from FOX 17 on the death of Patrick Lyoya and Christopher Schurr's second-degree murder charge, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube