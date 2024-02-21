Schurr's lawyers work to appeal COA ruling for former officer to stand trial

LANSING, Mich. — Lawyers representing the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with the death of Patrick Lyoya have filed an appeal with the Michigan Court of Appeals (COA).

The COA previously ruled Christopher Schurr should stand trial, affirming the decision to have the former officer bound over to district court was the right move.

Schurr’s lawyers disagree, contending “factual and legal errors” contributed to the decision to have Schurr bound over. They say the move would affect the case’s outcome and are now asking the COA to reconsider their previous ruling.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting Lyoya during a traffic stop in April 2022.

