Grand Rapids protests continue on 1-month anniversary of Lyoya's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday marks exactly one month since Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

The 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head by Officer Christopher Schurr the morning of April 4 near Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side.

Police say it happened after a struggle during a traffic stop there.

Following city protocol, Michigan State Police took over the investigation, submitting its report to the Kent County prosecutor, and that happened last Thursday.

But detectives are still waiting on forensic reports from axon, the manufacturer of Officer Schurr's body camera, which at one point stopped recording.

So far, there’s been no word if Schurr — who is on paid leave — will face charges.

Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 Tuesday that a decision isn't expected this week but is likely expected within the next month.

Since that shooting, a number of demonstrations have been held, with activists calling for charges in the case and systemic changes when it comes to policing.

Wednesday night, a protest was held with people marching toward the police department.

“People was there asking questions,” says one demonstrator. “They got up. They couldn't answer any questions. So we've tried to figure out what was the meaning of them coming there. To come there and do what? Just stand there and make public appearances? I don't know, man, but life has been lost, unnecessarily shot in the head. That's called execution. Period."

The Kent County prosecutor does have the report from Michigan State Police; however, he is awaiting forensic reports from the manufacturer of the Taser and body camera before making a decision.

