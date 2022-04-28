Investigation into Patrick Lyoya death turned over to prosecutor, we look back at past cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police handed over their investigation to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker Thursday afternoon.

FOX 17 is looking back at some previous instances where cases of use of force or officer-involved shootings were referred to the prosecutor's office for decisions.

On average, a decision from the prosecutor's office can come anywhere from six to eight weeks after the date of the incident. There are no hard and fast rules on that length of time.

A decision regarding an incident where a Grand Rapid police officer accidentally shot a round, hitting a home, came six weeks after the date of the incident.

The incident happened on Dec. 9, 2021. A decision came Jan. 21, 2022.

Becker charged the officer with a misdemeanor.

“This was not intentional. This was not malicious. This should not have happened, obviously. Based on all the facts and circumstances … after I reviewed, I felt there was evidence to support the careless discharge charge,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said at a January 2022 press conference.

A decision from the prosecutor regarding an officer-involved in Kentwood took eight weeks.

On Oct. 14, 2021, a Kentwood police officer shot and killed a man, responding to calls about a stabbing.

Becker released his decision on December 15, determining the shooting was justified. Becker, explaining the investigation revealed the suspect came at the officer with a butcher knife.

Chris Becker highlighted in a statement after the most recent referral to his office from Michigan State Police on Thursday that he cannot issue a decision in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya until he receives a complete investigation.

MSP is awaiting forensic results from the manufacturer, Axxon, who makes the Taser and body camera that Grand Rapids Police Officer Chris Schurr used on April 4.

MSP stated in a press release Thursday that their portion of the investigation is finished at this time, and Becker will be sent the forensic results from Axxon as soon as they are available.

Becker says he will not make a decision about the death of Lyoya without a complete investigation.

On average, decisions on less high-profile cases have taken a minimum of six weeks.

