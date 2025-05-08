Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Group gathers for 'Justice for Patrick' rally, demands retrial

IMG_6856.jpg
FOX 17
IMG_6856.jpg
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of Patrick Lyoya supporters gathered Thursday night outside of the Kent County Courthouse, following a declared mistrial in the criminal trial against former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted support for Lyoya, before marching through downtown Grand Rapids.

'Justice for Patrick' rally held in GR

"As long as I have breath in my body, I'll keep screaming his name until he gets justice," said Erykai Cage, a demonstrator at Thursday's rally.

The group called on the prosecutor's office to retry Schurr's case, and for the community to support the Lyoya family.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise