Group gathers for 'Justice for Patrick' rally, demands retrial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of Patrick Lyoya supporters gathered Thursday night outside of the Kent County Courthouse, following a declared mistrial in the criminal trial against former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted support for Lyoya, before marching through downtown Grand Rapids.

'Justice for Patrick' rally held in GR

"As long as I have breath in my body, I'll keep screaming his name until he gets justice," said Erykai Cage, a demonstrator at Thursday's rally.

The group called on the prosecutor's office to retry Schurr's case, and for the community to support the Lyoya family.

