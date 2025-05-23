Analysis: Prosecutor's decision to not retry Schurr case after mistrial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a recent update regarding the high-profile second degree murder case of Christopher Schurr, we sought insights from legal and law enforcement expert Lew Langham. Langham, a professor emeritus at Cooley Law School and a former state police detective, shared his views on the prosecutor’s decision not to retry the case after the previous trial ended in a mistrial.

"I'm not surprised. There's a reason for it not being retried, and I totally agree with the prosecutor in his decision not to retry this case," Langham stated.

Langham explained that the outcome of the jury's final vote, which was reportedly 10-2 in favor of acquittal, played a significant role in this decision. He noted that if the case were retried, Prosecutor Chris Becker would still only have the same evidence to work with.

"So the prosecutor did make the right decision," he added.

Reflecting on the evidence presented during the trial, Langham identified the actions of Patrick Lyoya as pivotal in leading to the jury's stance.

"Even though Christopher Schurr was the one on trial, there was no way the jury was going to ignore the over 20, almost 30 commands that the officer gave Patrick Lyoya to stop or to do something or not to do something, and the resisting," he explained.

As the case moves forward, the Lyoya family intends to pursue a civil lawsuit against Schurr. Langham acknowledged the impact of the criminal verdict on potential civil proceedings.

"You would love to go into a civil case with a criminal conviction, and this case would have probably gone forward by now in the civil arena, had it not been waiting for the criminal charges. No, it does not help in a civil matter for the plaintiffs to have this verdict not rendered one way or another," he said.

The lack of a retrial does not preclude legal action in civil court, but it does present unique challenges for the Lyoya family as they seek justice.

Stay tuned for further developments in this case.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube