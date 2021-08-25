1st man sentenced in alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer gets 6 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first of five men facing federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer learned his punishment Wednesday afternoon in federal court.

Ty Garbin was sentenced to 75 months, or 6.25 years, in prison on a felony conspiracy charge for his role in the alleged plot to kidnap the governor.

Johnathan Stepanski Court sketch from Ty Garbin's sentencing hearing.

Under standard sentencing guidelines, Garbin was looking at 14 to 17.5 years in prison but because he took a plea deal, prosecutors asked the judge to consider a much shorter sentence.

Prosecutors said in a recent court filing that Garbin admitted to them that this whole alleged conspiracy to kidnap and potentially kill the governor was “real; not just big talk between crackpots.”

The other four men facing federal charges have argued in court filings that the government was the true architect of the plan, laying the basis to present an entrapment defense when they eventually go to trial.

Their lawyers continue to push for more audio and video evidence collected by confidential informants to be released. So far, the government has resisted.

The other men are expected to go to trial in October.

