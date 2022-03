GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governer Gretchen Whitmer has been delayed due to COVID-19, according to a court document filed today.

The document says that an essential trial participant has developed symptoms of potentially testing positive for the virus over the weekend.

Pending further complications, the court hopes to re-convene for trial on Thursday, March 17.

