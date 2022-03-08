Special Report: Governor kidnapping plot trial preview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial for the four men still facing charges for the alleged conspiracy plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to begin Tuesday morning when the court will begin the process of seating a jury.

It will all play out at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.

The defendants who are going to trial, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are expected to argue that there was no conspiracy at all.

The defense claims anything potentially criminal they were involved with was because they were entrapped into it by undercover federal agents.

While prosecutors deny claims that their people on the ground acted beyond their legal scope, two co-defendants have entered plea deals. As part of those deals, they'll act as the prosecutor's star witnesses.

This case has received media coverage from all over the world and it's become a symbol of alleged government overreach during the pandemic.

The implications of these verdicts, whether guilty or innocent, could have ripple effects in our legal and political landscapes.

In this special report, we break down the full case and hear from experts on how difficult it could be to prove entrapment.