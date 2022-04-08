Local officials release statements regarding verdict in governor kidnapping plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The following is a collection of statements, regarding the verdict in the trial of the four men who were accused of plotting to kill and kidnap Governor Whitmer.

A jury has found Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta not guilty in the governor kidnapping plot trial. A mistrial was declared in the cases against Adam Fox and Barry Croft after the jury was unable to come to a decision on their charges.

The office of Governor Whitmer

“Today, Michiganders and Americans—especially our children—are living through the normalization of political violence. The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened.



“The governor remains focused on her work on behalf of Michigan and all Michiganders. That includes addressing violence and threats to our democracy. We appreciate the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their work on this case.”





Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a fierce leader and a dear friend. I have seen who she is: a mother who loves her family and her friends. It has been the honor of my life to serve alongside her as Lieutenant Governor. Since day one, when she asked me to run, I have seen her dedication and commitment to the people of Michigan. I have seen her devotion to the kind of public service that works around the clock to make Michiganders’ lives better and delivers real change for every community. I have seen her step up to the plate to make tough decisions.



“Today’s outcome is disappointing. But it cannot and will not prevent us from standing tall for Michigan. When we took our oaths of office, we committed to serving Michiganders, and while violent extremists try to scare us and prevent us from doing our jobs, we will keep that commitment. We will keep working hard and living up to the oath we took.



“Our differences must be settled at the ballot box, not through violence. We need to be honest and clear about what causes violence by extremists and do all we can to address the root cause of it. Elected officials, parents, teachers, faith leaders, all of us have a duty to stand up to these hateful actions and teach our kids that there is a better way.



“I know that Governor Whitmer will continue leading with grit to do what is right. She loves this amazing state and she will keep putting Michiganders first—no matter what.”





