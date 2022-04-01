Watch
NewsThe Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot

Legal experts offer thoughts on kidnapping trial ahead of jury deliberations

FOX 17 speaks with a pair of legal experts ahead of jury deliberations in the trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer.
Posted at 6:45 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 18:45:50-04

(WXMI) — Closing arguments wrapped up Friday afternoon in the trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The case has been handed to the jury for deliberation, which will begin Monday.

FOX 17 spoke with former U.S. Attorney Pat Miles and Cooley Law School Prof. Tonya Krause-Phelan on the latest developments.

For transparency, it is worth noting that Tonya's husband represents Steve Roberson, who is one of the government's confidential informants in the case. However, he did not testify during the trial. He and Tonya did not discuss the case due to attorney-client privilege, and Roberson is aware that Tonya has provided commentary and context during our interview, which can be watched in the video above.

READ MORE: Jury begins deliberations in governor kidnapping plot trial

