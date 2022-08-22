Watch Now
Jury to hear closing arguments in Governor kidnapping plot retrial

Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 5:35 AM, Aug 22, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS — Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the re-trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This comes after just 9 days of jury selection and testimony-- quite shorter than the 15-days of proceedings in the first trial before the case went to the jury.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft declined to testify; their attorneys say the two men were "big talkers" who sometimes said outrageous things when they smoked pot.

The men's marijuana use returned as a topic in the courtroom-- including during witness questioning, but the government isn't making much of the drug use.

Prosecutors maintain the men are dangerous extremists, using testimony from an undercover FBI agent to show the pair intended to carry out the plan.

Defense attorneys continue to say the men were lured in by the FBI, and were incapable of leading such a complicated plan.

The re-trial included the same secretly recorded conversations and violent social media posts as the original— including posts written before the FBI got involved— and hours of testimony by informants and undercover agents.

The previous trial ended with no verdict for the pair, while their co-defendants— Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris— were found not guilty on all charges.

Two alleged co-conspirators— Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks— took plea deals in exchange for testimony in the original trial.

Garbing was sentenced to more than 6 years, meanwhile Franks has not been sentenced.

