Jury to hear closing arguments in Governor kidnapping plot retrial

GRAND RAPIDS — Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the re-trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This comes after just 9 days of jury selection and testimony-- quite shorter than the 15-days of proceedings in the first trial before the case went to the jury.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft declined to testify; their attorneys say the two men were "big talkers" who sometimes said outrageous things when they smoked pot.

The men's marijuana use returned as a topic in the courtroom-- including during witness questioning, but the government isn't making much of the drug use.

Prosecutors maintain the men are dangerous extremists, using testimony from an undercover FBI agent to show the pair intended to carry out the plan.

Defense attorneys continue to say the men were lured in by the FBI, and were incapable of leading such a complicated plan.

The re-trial included the same secretly recorded conversations and violent social media posts as the original— including posts written before the FBI got involved— and hours of testimony by informants and undercover agents.

The previous trial ended with no verdict for the pair, while their co-defendants— Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris— were found not guilty on all charges.

Two alleged co-conspirators— Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks— took plea deals in exchange for testimony in the original trial.

Garbing was sentenced to more than 6 years, meanwhile Franks has not been sentenced.