The Retrial: Governor Kidnapping Plot

Deliberations resume for 2 accused of leading plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer

adam fox and barry croft
Scripps
Defendants Barry Croft and Adam Fox
Posted at 5:24 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 05:24:25-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The jury's discussion of evidence and testimony continues Tuesday to decide the fates of Barry Croft and Adam Fox.

The pair were part of the original trial of 4 men accused of the plot, however a jury was unable to reach a decision about Fox or Croft.

This retrial itself lasted just 9 days, whereas the original trial lasted 15 days spanning 3 weeks. Prosecutors again relied on secretly recorded conversations and informant testimony, while the defense continually painted a picture of a group of men who were admittedly angry at the government, but just letting off steam while high or drunk.

Deliberations start back up at 8:30 in the morning.

You can find our complete coverage here.

