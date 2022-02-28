Defense in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot want names of undercover FBI agents revealed

MICHIGAN. — As the trial for the men charged with plotting to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer nears, defense attorneys and prosecutors continue to file motions with the court. The government has asked for their undercover FBI agents to be allowed to testify under pseudonyms, while the defense wants their true identities revealed.

2 of the 6 men initially charged in the alleged conspiracy in October 2020 have entered into plea agreements with prosecutors, and are set to testify on their behalf at trial.

The first man to plea, Ty Garbin, was sentenced to 6 years, and 2 months, for his role.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta are facing felony conspiracy to kidnap charges, among others. Their jury trial begins Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, at the federal courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids.

There will be a long list of witnesses testifying at trial. Included on that list are two FBI agents who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen militia group undercover.

The agents are known only as "Red" and "Mark" to the defendants and their attorneys.

Prosecutors have filed motions with the court to allow the agents to testify under those pseudonyms, as they explain, to "protect the safety of the witnesses and the integrity of ongoing anti-terrorism investigations".

They are also asking the court to "limit cross-examination intended to disclose their personal identifying information, and prohibit sketching or capturing their physical appearances".

Defense attorneys for all of the men set to go to trial have also filed motions, asking the court to force the agents to testify using their true identities.

One of the motions filed by the defense explains that allowing the undercover agents to testify under pseudonyms could potentially prejudice a jury, insinuating the defendants are so dangerous that the agents needed to hide their identities.

