GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A court date has been set in response to a motion for acquittal for two suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The cases against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. ended in mistrials while two others were acquitted more than a month ago.

Fox and Croft asked for all charges against them to be dismissed two weeks later.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 14 at 10 a.m., court documents say.

