Watch Now
NewsThe Retrial: Governor Kidnapping Plot

Actions

Adam Fox sentencing today

Adam Fox Drawing Map
Scripps
Adam Fox drawing map of Governor's Elk Rapids property, and the hand-drawn map
Adam Fox Drawing Map
Posted at 5:07 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 05:07:25-05

Today we'll find out if convicted conspirator, Adam Fox, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Fox was convicted in August along with Barry Croft, after a second trial questioning the pair's roles in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Prosecutors argue Fox's actions and the plans to blow up bridges— and cause other disruptions to public infrastructure— falls squarely under "terrorism enhancement"; the defense disagrees.

Sentencing for Fox starts at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. Barry Croft is expected to be sentenced December 28th.

You can find everything we've covered in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial Daily Recap

The Retrial, Day 1: Jury Selection The Retrial, Day 2: Opening Statements The Retrial, Day 3: Witness testimony continues The Retrial, Day 4: Undercover FBI Testimony The Retrial, Day 5: 'Big Dan' Chappel testifies The Retrial, Day 6: 'Big Dan' Chappel cross-examined The Retrial, Day 7: Ty Garbin & Kaleb Franks Testify The Retrial, Day 8: Undercover Agent 'Red' Testifies The Retrial, Day 8: Brandon Caserta Speaks The Retrial, Day 9: Defense Rests The Retrial, Day 10: Closing Arguments The Retrial, Day 11: Verdicts Reached Day 1, Trial 1: Jury selection Day 2: Opening statements Day 3: Witness testimony Day 4: Witness testimony Day 5: Key FBI informant testifies Day 6: 'Big Dan' cross-examined Day 7: Defense continues cross-examination Day 8: Ty Garbin testifies Day 9: Ty Garbin cross-examined Day 10: Kaleb Franks cross-examined Day 11: Red testifies Day 12: Testimony continues Day 13: Prosecution rests Day 14: Daniel Harris testifies Day 15: Closing arguments Day 16: Jury deliberation Day 17: Jury deliberation continues Day 18: Deliberations continue Day 19: 4th day of deliberations Day 20: Jury reaches verdict