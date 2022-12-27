Adam Fox sentencing today

Today we'll find out if convicted conspirator, Adam Fox, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Fox was convicted in August along with Barry Croft, after a second trial questioning the pair's roles in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Prosecutors argue Fox's actions and the plans to blow up bridges— and cause other disruptions to public infrastructure— falls squarely under "terrorism enhancement"; the defense disagrees.

Sentencing for Fox starts at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. Barry Croft is expected to be sentenced December 28th.

