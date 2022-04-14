Watch
NewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Grand Rapids protests continue following video release of Patrick Lyoya shooting death

Patrick Lyoya
Courtesy: 102.5 FM
The Lyoya family moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States to escape violence.
Patrick Lyoya
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 18:10:00-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protests in downtown Grand Rapids continue after the Grand Rapids Police Department released video depicting the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Watch live:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News