Hi West Michigan, my name is Cassandra Alonso!

I'm so excited to be part of the FOX 17 team! I grew up on the sunny shores of Marco Island, Florida, where I traded the laid-back island life for the energy of Miami when I moved there for college. I attended Florida International University, where I earned a degree in Digital TV and Multimedia Production with a minor in Religious Studies. It was there that I truly discovered my passion for telling stories. This past summer, I spent three months in Washington, DC, on a multimedia journalism internship that helped me develop my skills even further while covering a wide range of stories. I'm the youngest of three siblings, and some might say I'm the favorite, but I'll let my sisters keep pretending that's up for debate!

I visited Grand Rapids several times before I fell head over heels for this city, and I'm thrilled to now call it home. The people here are incredibly welcoming, and I can't wait to dive into the stories that make this community so special. I'm a big believer in the power of personal connections, so I'm excited to get to know you all and share the stories that matter most. When I'm not working, you'll probably catch me at a local coffee shop, rewatching one of my favorite films, jamming out to music, or getting used to these Michigan winters. Can't wait to meet you all and share this journey together!