Janice Allen is an Emmy award-winning journalist who anchors FOX 17 Morning News from 7-10 a.m. on weekdays.

Janice has been the face of the Emmy award-winning FOX 17 franchise “Pay it Forward” since 2011, highlighting positive stories in West Michigan.

Janice has always loved meeting new people, telling stories and keeping up with current events. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, with Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Broadcast Journalism and Communication Studies.

Her TV career started two weeks after graduating when she packed up her bags and accepted a reporter position in Terre Haute, Indiana. From there she moved on to Fort Wayne, Indiana before relocating to West Michigan to join the FOX 17 News team in 2010.

Janice's work has been recognized by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Indiana Broadcasters Association, Indiana Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists.

Over the years, Janice has worked with a number of community organizations, including March of Dimes, Make-A-Wish Michigan and 70x7 Life Recovery. Currently, she serves on the board of Lori's Voice, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with special needs.

Janice is from Wheaton, IL, a western suburb of Chicago, but also spent parts of her childhood living in Grand Rapids, Minnesota and Upstate New York.

In her spare time, Janice enjoys traveling, binging true crime TV and spending time with her daughter, Jolie.