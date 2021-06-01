Michelle Dunaway

There are few things Michelle loves more than meeting people and getting the opportunity to share their stories. She’s thrilled to bring more than two decades of news and storytelling experience to FOX 17.

A Chicago native, she cut her teeth at a very small station in Dubuque, Iowa – KFXB (FOX). From there, she moved on to 9 & 10 News – WWTV-WWUP/WFQX (CBS/FOX) in Traverse City/Cadillac, where she thought she would spend a couple of years. That turned into 20 – where she did just about every job – from reporter, to anchor, to a creator, host and executive producer of a lifestyle show. She also met and married her husband and had a baby girl – who’s now a teenager. They are all so excited to call West Michigan home – to live in the city where they loved to visit.

Michelle spent many years greeting viewers over their first cup of coffee and is delighted to anchor and report for the FOX 17 Morning News. She serves on the board for Special Olympics Michigan, loves to volunteer, explore the region with her family, try new restaurants, walk her two (mostly sweet) dogs, travel, cook and work out.

Thank you for reading! Please reach out to say ‘hi’ or send along any story ideas!