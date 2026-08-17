Michelle Dunaway

Michelle Dunaway is the Community Relationship Manager and Host of the Morning Mix at FOX 17. She joined the station in 2021 as a morning news anchor and now works across departments to build meaningful partnerships, uplift local organizations, and highlight the good happening across West Michigan.

Michelle grew up in the Chicago area and discovered her love of radio and television while still in high school. That early spark turned into a career spanning more than 25 years in broadcast journalism across Michigan and beyond. Along the way, she has worked as a reporter, anchor, producer, host, podcaster, and mentor, including two decades in Northern Michigan at a CBS/FOX affiliate.

Throughout her career, Michelle has believed that having a platform comes with the responsibility to give back. She has served on numerous boards and community organizations, including Special Olympics Michigan, the OASIS Family Resource Center, and the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Rapids Commonwealth. She is also the co-host of the 2 Michelles, 1 Question podcast alongside her friend, Michigan radio icon, Michelle McKormick.

Outside of work, Michelle’s favorite role is being mom to her daughter, Elle. Whether they’re seeing a show at Broadway Grand Rapids or baking cookies at home, the two love finding small adventures together. Michelle also enjoys exercising, traveling, spending time outdoors, walking her dog, loving on her cat, and making the world a little brighter alongside a circle of incredible friends.