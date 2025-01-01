Zachariah Wheaton

Hello, West Michigan!

It's great to be back on the west side of the state!

I was born in Grand Rapids and spent much of my early childhood in West Michigan. I've lived everywhere from Rockford to Lowell, to Coopersville and the east side of Grand Rapids. I'm so excited to be back telling stories in the communities where I got my start.

I started broadcasting for radio stations in Saginaw in 2019. After graduating from Central Michigan University in 2021, I made the jump to television. I worked as a reporter and multimedia journalist for 9&10 News in northern Michigan. After that, I made my way to Lansing, where I covered state politics and the 2024 election as the State Capitol Correspondent for WILX in Lansing, WNEM in Saginaw, and WLUC in Marquette.

Throughout my life and my six-year broadcasting career, I have lived and worked all over the great state of Michigan. I'm happy to continue my career and tour of the state with Fox 17 here in West Michigan.