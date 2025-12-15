HAVE A STORY IDEA IN IONIA, GREENVILLE, LOWELL, OR BELDING? EMAIL PAIGE!

Hello, I’m Paige Meyer! I am the neighborhood reporter for Ionia, Greenville, Lowell, and Belding.

As a Michigan native from White Lake, I’m excited for the opportunity to get to know West Michigan through the people and stories that shape it.

Before moving to Grand Rapids, I spent two and a half years reporting at WAAY 31 News in Huntsville, Alabama. I covered everything from breaking news and severe weather, to high school sports and major court cases across the Tennessee Valley.

I received my bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in 2023, double majoring in Broadcast & Cinematic Arts and Communication. While at CMU, I gained four years of on-air experience through Moore Hall Television as a reporter, anchor, and host. I also worked with CM-Life, the university newspaper, creating social media content and interviewing faculty and students.

When I wasn’t on camera, you could find me giving campus tours or performing at football and basketball games as a member of the CMU dance team.

During my time in Alabama, I picked up a few hobbies including line dancing where I met some of my closest friends. I loved it so much that I eventually started teaching classes weekly at the local saloon. When I’m not on camera, you can typically find me on a dance floor, watching Lions football, playing Euchre, and spending time with friends and family.

It feels incredible to be back in the state where my roots run deep, surrounded by the people who helped shape me. My passion for storytelling continues to guide my work in local news as I aim to share the voices and moments that make our neighborhoods unique.