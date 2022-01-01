Elliot Grandia

Born and raised in Rockford, MI, Elliot Grandia is grateful to return home to West Michigan to start his mornings with you on FOX 17 Morning News as an anchor and reporter. He got his first taste of news in high school as the anchor for the Beyond the Rock TV newscast after his TV studio teacher persuaded him to take a stab at being in front of the camera.

After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in broadcast journalism, Elliot got his official start at the NBC Affiliate in Rockford, IL. Since then, he has built his media repertoire as a photographer, producer, reporter, three-time Emmy award-winning anchor, and briefly as a public relations specialist in Chicago. Elliot returned to news as the morning news anchor to the FOX and ABC affiliates in Rockford, IL in 2019. After reporting on everything from a deadly tornado outbreak, massive chemical plant fire, regional manhunts, and more, Elliot is pleased to be returning home to report in West Michigan.

Outside of work, Elliot loves cheering on his nieces and nephews at sporting events, concerts, church programs- you name it. His love for food makes him a frequent diner at all the great restaurants the area has to offer. He also loves spending time outside running and hiking around the numerous trails around West Michigan. When it’s sunny outside, you can count on him taking advantage in one way or another.

Feel free to send him any news tips at Elliot.Grandia@fox17online.com