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Andy Curtis

FOX 17

Morning Reporter

Andy Curtis joined the FOX 17 Morning News team in October 2023.

He has his own level of energy, even when it's 5 a.m.

Andy previously spent nine years as an anchor, weather forecaster, and sports director at KTVH in Helena, Montana and at KBZK in Bozeman as a sports reporter and anchor.

Originally from Michigan, Andy is excited to be back in the mitten.

He is a Michigan Association of Broadcasters award winner - including being named Best Reporter in the 2026 Broadcast Excellence Awards.

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He's also an Emmy-winning reporter, but would be just as happy getting an 8-point buck in the fall.

Andy enjoys the outdoors, especially with his lovely wife.

You can reach Andy at andy.curtis@fox17online.com

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