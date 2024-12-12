Trial date set for ex-officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A trial date has been set for the former Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya nearly three years ago.

Jurors will be selected for the case against Christopher Schurr on April 21, 2025, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. The trial is scheduled to begin a week later on April 28.

The Michigan Supreme Court recently turned down the defense’s request to take the case. Most of its justices said the decision to bind Schurr’s case to circuit court was within “the principled range of outcomes.”

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for Lyoya’s death.

Ven Johnson, the attorney representing Lyoya’s family, released the following statement to FOX 17:

“After countless efforts to delay the pursuit of justice, Christopher Schurr is finally set to face his criminal trial this April. For the Lyoya family, this long-awaited court date is not just about seeking justice for Patrick Lyoya but also about shedding light on excessive force by law enforcement. The Lyoyas remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring Patrick’s voice is heard and are determined to honor his memory as they prepare for their day in court.”

