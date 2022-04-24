Small but vocal protest held in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protests continued in Grand Rapids Saturday with protesters voicing the need for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4.

While the protest was much smaller than the one held a week ago, it was just as vocal as they marched through the streets.

Several people joined the crowd to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya.

“I don't know why this had to happen,” says Latisha Cheatham. “I wish it didn't happen and we had to go through this. I wish everyone could get along and love each other.”

Organizers say they met at Veterans Memorial Park because of the Michigan GOP convention that was going on at DeVos Place.

Protesters were told to be disruptive but not to engage. They stopped in the middle of the streets several times throughout the afternoon. They told onlookers they want the Grand Rapids police officer to be held accountable.

Many who participated had taken part multiple times over the past few weeks.

“I keep coming out just so we can make a change,” says Brian Stewart II. “I'm just tired of the same old thing happening over and over again.”

From what we saw, the protest remained peaceful. Not once did we see an officer blocking protesters from going anywhere.

One organizer says another protest is planned Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Watch Saturday's protest here:

