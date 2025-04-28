SCHURR TRIAL: Attorneys argue over danger posed by taser in opening statements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys argued over the danger posed by a taser during their opening statements in the trial of Christopher Schurr on Monday.

Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man whom he fatally shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in April 2022.

The Prosecution

In his 21-minute opening statement, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker claimed Schurr's actions were not justified.

"The defendant committed the crime of murder," Becker said. "A police officer can commit murder. They're no different than anybody else."

In reference to the multiple sources of video evidence from the incident, Becker also told the jury their job was "somewhat easy."

"You're going to have more video and access... than just about any jury that's ever been around," Becker said.

The prosecutor then recounted the traffic stop, and also showed the jury a taser.

"It's designed not to kill, it's designed not to hurt. It doesn't electrocute you. The amount of electricity is something [comparable] to a Christmas tree light," Becker said.

During a struggle between Schurr and Lyoya, Schurr unsuccessfully discharged his taser twice, Becker argued, leaving him with only the taser's 'drive stun' feature at his disposal.

"The drive stun does not cause NMI [neuromuscular incapacitation]," Becker said. The drive stun is a pain compliance device, and it causes pain. But the drive stun itself does not cause any sort of great bodily harm."

Body camera video from the incident, played in court multiple times on Monday, also shows Lyoya reaching for and grabbing Schurr's taser as Schurr commands him to "let go of the taser."

Despite this, Becker said Lyoya had no intent to hurt Schurr — nor did he have the ability or opportunity to do so — given the taser could only be used through the "drive stun" feature, he claimed.

"He only wanted to get away," Becker said about Lyoya.

"It was unjustified," he said about the shooting. "Unreasonable."

The Defense

In contrast, the defense described the struggle over Schurr's taser as a "dangerous" encounter, one that rightly prompted the then-officer to act in self-defense.

"This is about a man who was doing his job as a police officer, a man who took an oath to protect, defend," said defense attorney Mikayla Hamilton.

Hamilton began her 29-minute opening statement with the words "drop the taser," which were repeated by Schurr multiple times before he fired the fatal shot.

Continuing, Hamilton recounted the traffic stop from Schurr's perspective, beginning from the point he woke up that morning.

"He had no idea that in a few hours he would end up in a fight for his life," Hamilton said.

Similar to the prosecution, Hamilton showed a taser to the jury.

She, however, commented on Schurr's mental state during the struggle with Lyoya, claiming the officer — "exhausted and alone" — was "flooded with fear" when the 26-year-old grabbed his taser.

"It causes excruciating pain, incapacitation. It can drop an officer to the ground in seconds," Hamilton said.

"The prosecution will try to downplay this," she added.

Becker twice objected to Hamilton's discussion of the taser.

Judge Mims sustained both objections, telling the defense to "tone it down."

Hamilton concluded her opening statement by telling the jury to consider whether Schurr "honestly" and "reasonably" believed he was in fear for his life.

"You're here to judge what he did in that split-second moment. Based on what he knew. Based on what he felt," Hamilton said. "Not every tragedy is a crime."

"This was survival. This was self-defense," she said.

