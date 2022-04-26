NAACP GR Branch to host press conference after GRPD released name of officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The president of the NAACP Grand Rapids Branch will host a press conference to release a list of demands after the Grand Rapids Police Department released the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya.

NAACP Grand Rapids Branch President Cle Jackson says he’s met with the community’s religious leaders and the organization’s national leadership and is ready to release a list of demands related to the deadly shooting.

Monday, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom identified the officer as Christopher Schurr.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Officer Schurr was placed on administrative leave following the deadly shooting on April 4.

GRPD said the deadly shooting happened on Monday, April 4, after what police described as a “lengthy struggle.”

After a struggle over the officer’s taser that lasted approximately 90 seconds, the officer shot Lyoya once in the head.

Cell phone footage from a witness shows the officer shooting Lyoya in the head after telling him to let go of the taser.

GRPD says Schurr has been with the department since 2015 and was working alone at the time of the shooting.

Since then, protesters have gathered in downtown Grand Rapids to voice their frustrations. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Lyoya family are calling for the officer who shot Patrick to be fired and charged.

The NAACP press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the press conference live on the FOX 17 website, app and Facebook page.

