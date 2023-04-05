Lyoya remembered on billboard as fight for justice continues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday was gray and rainy, just like it was on this day last year, when a Grand Rapids police officer pulled over Patrick Lyoya. After a struggle over a taser, the police officer shot and killed Lyoya.

Since then protests and other efforts have called for justice, while those who knew him keep his memory alive.

"So the thing I need to say, I really need justice for my baby daddy. I really need justice for Patrick," said Nijimbazi Adelfine, the mother to Lyoya's one-year-old daughter, Patricia.

Patricia and her mother attended a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening near the intersection of Nelson Avenue and Griggs Street, the site where Lyoya died. He was 26 years old at the time.

"She's missing his daddy. She was, I remember when my baby daddy was holding her daughter," Adelfine added.

Dozens of people came to the vigil, promising to keep working for justice.

"Patrick, every day we're going to bring up Patrick Patrick, Patrick Patrick. We want justice for Patrick. Period," said Eryaki Cage, who is the cousin of Breonna Taylor.

Now, about two miles away at Eastern Avenue and Sherman Street, a billboard is keeping Patrick's name in full view.

The billboard features the hashtag #Justice4Patrick. It's the work of donations by the "Grand Rapids' Village."'

While the billboard will stay up for just a month, organizers say they hope to raise more funds and keep their message on display for longer.

"What we do want to do is keep people's saying Patrick's name," Cage added.

Before the end of the day was a break in the weather. The sun was shining as people continued to share their one goal.

Meanwhile, one of the attorneys for the Lyoya family is promising a "major update" in the case next week. The officer who killed Lyoya is charged with second-degree murder and is currently set to go to trial in October.

