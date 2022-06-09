Lawmakers, local leaders react to prosecutor's decision to charge officer who shot & killed Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lawmakers and local leaders are reacting to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker’s decision to charge the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Officer Christopher Schurr is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lyoya.

The 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head by Officer Christopher Schurr the morning of April 4 near Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement after the announcement:

FOX 17

Representative Andy Levin tweeted the following message:

My heart is with Patrick Lyoya's family. Though I am relieved to see the police officer who took Patrick's life charged with murder, true justice would mean Patrick would still be with his loved ones today. — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) June 9, 2022

The NAACP Grand Rapids branch released the following statement ahead of a 4 p.m. press conference Thursday:

FOX 17

Former Michigan Congressman Justin Amash tweeted the following message:

Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head, has been charged with second-degree murder.



This is an appropriate charge, evident from the moment the videos were released. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 9, 2022

National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump responded to Becker's decision with the following statement:

FOX 17

John E. Johnson Jr., Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights released the following statement:

FOX 17

Senator Winnie Brinks from Grand Rapids also released a statement:

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube