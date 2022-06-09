Watch
NewsShooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Actions

Lawmakers, local leaders react to prosecutor's decision to charge officer who shot & killed Patrick Lyoya

Patrick Lyoya
Courtesy: 102.5 FM
The Lyoya family moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States to escape violence.
Patrick Lyoya
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 16:34:51-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lawmakers and local leaders are reacting to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker’s decision to charge the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Officer Christopher Schurr is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lyoya.

The 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head by Officer Christopher Schurr the morning of April 4 near Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement after the announcement:

AG Nessel on Lyoya Investigation

Representative Andy Levin tweeted the following message:

The NAACP Grand Rapids branch released the following statement ahead of a 4 p.m. press conference Thursday:

NAACP, GR on Lyoya Investigation

Former Michigan Congressman Justin Amash tweeted the following message:

National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump responded to Becker's decision with the following statement:

Ben Crump on Lyoya Investigation

John E. Johnson Jr., Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights released the following statement:

John E. Johnson, Jr. on Lyoya Investigation

Senator Winnie Brinks from Grand Rapids also released a statement:

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News