Court of Appeals to hear arguments in the case against Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Court of Appeals will hear arguments relating to the case against Christopher Schurr Wednesday.

The former Grand Rapids Police Officer was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya on April 4, 2022. Lawyers for the 27-year-old say the case never should have been bound over for trial.

Lyoya died of a gunshot wound to the head during an altercation with the then-officer at a traffic stop in Grand Rapids.

Schurr— who was alone on patrol that day— was placed on administrative, though not interviewed in relation to the case until a week later. GRPD told FOX 17 this was due to the unavailability of Schurr’s lawyer at the time.

An investigation by Michigan State Police revealed Lyoya had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time of the traffic stop.

Schurr was later arrested and charged in Lyoya’s death— and let go from GRPD.

Since the shooting, conflicting communities have rallied to support either Schurr or the family of Patrick Lyoya, who filed a civil lawsuit against the former officer and the City of Grand Rapids.

The City was dismissed from that case, while the judge stated courts would need to determine if Schurr was protected by qualified immunity at the time of the shooting before deciding whether to dismiss that suit. A determination that could be made during Wednesday’s appeal.

The criminal trial against Schurr has been pushed back to October 24 pending the outcome of Wednesday’s proceedings, which start at 8:30 a.m.