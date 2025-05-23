'No justice, no peace': protesters react to decision not to retry Lyoya case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several dozen people gathered outside the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids Thursday evening after learning Christopher Schurr will not face a second trial.

Protesters chanted "Justice for Patrick" just hours after the Kent County prosecutor announced he will not pursue a second trial for Schurr, the former Grand Rapids Police officer who was charged with second-degree murder for the April 2022 death of Patrick Lyoya.

A mistrial was declared earlier this month after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

FOX 17

Erykai Cage attended Thursday's protest and expressed her disappointment with the prosecutor's decision.

"The simple fact of the matter is that we tried to do everything by the book. We were nonviolent, we were using our voices, and at the end of the day, there is no justice, and there is no peace," Cage said.

The protest remained peaceful. Grand Rapids Police had a few officers briefly monitoring the event at the beginning.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube