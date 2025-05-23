Watch Now
'No justice, no peace': protesters react to decision not to retry Lyoya case

MATT WITKOS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several dozen people gathered outside the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids Thursday evening after learning Christopher Schurr will not face a second trial.

Protesters chanted "Justice for Patrick" just hours after the Kent County prosecutor announced he will not pursue a second trial for Schurr, the former Grand Rapids Police officer who was charged with second-degree murder for the April 2022 death of Patrick Lyoya.

A mistrial was declared earlier this month after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Erykai Cage attended Thursday's protest and expressed her disappointment with the prosecutor's decision.

"The simple fact of the matter is that we tried to do everything by the book. We were nonviolent, we were using our voices, and at the end of the day, there is no justice, and there is no peace," Cage said.

The protest remained peaceful. Grand Rapids Police had a few officers briefly monitoring the event at the beginning.

