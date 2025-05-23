Mixed emotions felt after prosecutor moves to end criminal case against former GRPD officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Moments before the Kent County prosecutor announced he would not refile charges against former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr, he called Patrick Lyoya's parents.

“The Lyoya family is definitely broken by this decision. I also said at the beginning, we'd have to accept the jury's verdict, and thankfully, the system charged them, and it didn't stop before it got to a jury,” Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack said.

Womack has been standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Lyoya's parents since April 2022. He says they're confused about what happened.

Courtesy: 102.5 FM The Lyoya family moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States to escape violence.

“They don't see any excuse for this verdict or for the person who shot their son in the back of the head to be walking free, but we're going to continue to work with them on the healing process,” Womack added.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the Lyoyas in their civil case, sent FOX 17 this statement moments after learning Schurr wouldn't face trial again.

“The Lyoya family has not only lost Patrick, but now the hope that former officer Christopher Schurr will ever be held criminally accountable for taking Patrick’s life. With today’s decision, what was once a pause in justice has now become a permanent reality. This is not a verdict nor the outcome the Lyoya family sought.



We will continue to stand with the Lyoya family in their pursuit of truth, accountability and justice for Patrick, and are awaiting our day in civil court.” Attorney Ven Johnson

FOX 17 did connect with Schurr's attorney, Matt Borgula. Borgula commented that he was pleased with the prosecutor's decision.

“We were glad that he took the time to consider the jury's deliberations, all the facts as they came in the trial, and the prospect of the potential of actually winning, should the case be re-tried,” Borgula said.

Schurr’s attorney did talk to his client after the announcement.

“(Schurr) is relieved but still recognizes that this was a tragedy, and has certainly never wanted for this to happen, and recognizes the gravity of the fact that a man lost his life. So, he obviously doesn't want a retrial and believes that his actions were justified. It's not a great day of celebration by any means,” Borgula said.

The Michigan Fraternal Order of Police also shared a statement on Thursday.

We commend Prosecutor Chris Becker for his decision not to pursue a retrial of Officer Christopher Schurr. This decision reflects a recognition of the complex and split-second circumstances law enforcement officers face in the line of duty.



The evidence presented at trial clearly demonstrated that Officer Schurr acted within the scope of his training and responsibilities when confronted with a rapidly evolving and dangerous situation. While we continue to extend our condolences to the Lyoya family for their loss, it is important to reaffirm that compliance with lawful commands plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of all involved.



This case has placed an immense burden on Officer Schurr and the broader law enforcement community. We are grateful that this chapter is coming to a close and that Officer Schurr can begin to move forward. The Michigan Fraternal Order of Police stands firmly behind him and all officers who risk their lives daily to protect and serve. Michigan Fraternal Order of Police

