Watch
NewsGovernor Kidnapping Plot

Actions

Judge: No FBI entrapment for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Whitmer plot entrapment case denied.png
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP
FILE - This file photo provided by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Whitmer plot entrapment case denied.png
Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:41:11-05

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson said Tuesday that the case against Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will move forward to a tentatively scheduled pretrial examination in August and trial in September.

They are charged with providing materials to support terrorist acts, attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of gang, and gun charges in the plot to kidnap Whitmer. They are accused of aiding six others who were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer. Five more people are also charged in state courts.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News