WMU Cooley-Law professor reacts to 2nd-degree murder charge against Officer Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that Christopher Schurr, the officer involved in the death of Patrick Lyoya, will be charged with second-degree murder. FOX 17 spoke with WMU Cooley-Law Prof. Lewis Langham on Becker’s decision and what comes next.

“He charged him with second-degree murder, which is basically that he caused the death of Patrick Leola, and he intended to kill him or intended to cause great bodily harm,” Langham explains.

On the subject of Schurr’s potential defense, Langham says defense attorneys will likely claim Lyoya made attempts to stun the officer with his Taser. “The only other argument that he could possibly have was that the gun accidentally discharged by him pulling the trigger but he didn't intend to pull the trigger at the time.” says Professor Langham.

When asked if he sees any possibility in the trial taking place outside of Kent County, Professor Langham told FOX 17 that such a move is unlikely.

FOX 17 live interview with WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Lewis Langham

