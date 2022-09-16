Watch Now
NewsThe Retrial: Governor Kidnapping Plot

Actions

Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot gets sentence break

Ty Garbin.png
file photo
Ty Garbin.png
Posted at 3:38 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 15:38:46-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge on Friday slashed nearly four years off the prison sentence of a star witness in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, assuring he'll be free in 2023.

Ty Garbin's sentence of 6 1/4 years was reduced to 2 1/2 years, a reward even greater than prosecutors had sought.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker cited Garbin's “substantial assistance” to the government and his own assessment of the 26-year-old airplane mechanic, who cooperated soon after his arrest, pleaded guilty and testified at two trials.

Prosecutors had requested a 36-month reduction while Garbin's attorney asked for 51 months. Jonker settled on a 45-month break.

Garbin has been in custody since he and five other men were arrested in October 2020.

He testified at two trials. The first, last spring, ended with acquittals for Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta and no verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.

Fox and Croft were convicted at a second trial that ended on Aug. 23 in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Garbin said the goal was to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home and spark a civil war, known among right-wing extremists as the “boogaloo.” The FBI, which had agents and informants inside the group, stopped the plot.

Defense attorney Mark Satawa said Garbin will likely testify for prosecutors in separate but related cases filed against others in state court.

Kaleb Franks, 28, also pleaded guilty and assisted the government. He has not been sentenced yet.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial Daily Recap

The Retrial, Day 1: Jury Selection The Retrial, Day 2: Opening Statements The Retrial, Day 3: Witness testimony continues The Retrial, Day 4: Undercover FBI Testimony The Retrial, Day 5: 'Big Dan' Chappel testifies The Retrial, Day 6: 'Big Dan' Chappel cross-examined The Retrial, Day 7: Ty Garbin & Kaleb Franks Testify The Retrial, Day 8: Undercover Agent 'Red' Testifies The Retrial, Day 8: Brandon Caserta Speaks The Retrial, Day 9: Defense Rests The Retrial, Day 10: Closing Arguments The Retrial, Day 11: Verdicts Reached Day 1, Trial 1: Jury selection Day 2: Opening statements Day 3: Witness testimony Day 4: Witness testimony Day 5: Key FBI informant testifies Day 6: 'Big Dan' cross-examined Day 7: Defense continues cross-examination Day 8: Ty Garbin testifies Day 9: Ty Garbin cross-examined Day 10: Kaleb Franks cross-examined Day 11: Red testifies Day 12: Testimony continues Day 13: Prosecution rests Day 14: Daniel Harris testifies Day 15: Closing arguments Day 16: Jury deliberation Day 17: Jury deliberation continues Day 18: Deliberations continue Day 19: 4th day of deliberations Day 20: Jury reaches verdict