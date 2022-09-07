Watch Now
The Retrial: Governor Kidnapping Plot

Fox, Croft submit request for 3rd trial in governor kidnap plot

Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
AP
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Posted at 1:18 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 13:18:00-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The men convicted in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have filed a motion for a new trial.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 say Adam Fox and Barry Croft submitted the request for a third trial on Tuesday.

While the reason for the motion was unspecified, the new filing comes weeks after defense attorneys claimed a juror in the second trial engaged in suspected misconduct.

READ MORE: Juror was suspected of possible misconduct in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial, allowed to stay

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial Daily Recap

