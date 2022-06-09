WATCH: Patrick Lyoya's family & attorney speak after officer charged with second-degree murder

(WXYZ) — The family of Patrick Lyoya and attorneys for the family spoke on Thursday afternoon, moments after Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced he's charging the officer with second-degree murder.

The announcement came down around 3 p.m. Thursday, and Becker said he believes there is enough evidence to charge Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder.

MORE: GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Ven Johnson, the attorney for the family, said, "there is no excuse whatsoever for Patrick being shot in back of the head."

He also said there will be no celebrating the charges.

"This family has been devastated," he said.

Prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump spoke later and said, "my heart breaks for you and your family."

Lyoya died on April 4 after he was shot in the back of the head by an officer. He was pulled over at the intersection of Griggs and Nelson the city’s southeast side. He was driving the vehicle and there was a passenger.

Officer charged in Patrick Lyoya death

Video released by police showed Lyoya get out of the car and then struggle with Schurr.

He was on the ground with the officer on his back when the shooting happened.

All videos of Patrick Lyoya shooting

According to CNN, Schurr said in records that Lyoya “has my taser.”

An autopsy found he died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head, and that his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the state’s legal limit of .08.

Becker said that he spoke with Lyoya's family and also had a letter written to them in Swahili to read.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released this statement after the announcement: