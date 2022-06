GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pastors in Grand Rapids are demanding action in response to Patrick Lyoya's death.

Lyoya was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson on April 4.

The Grand Rapids Association of Pastors held a news conference at Grace Christian Reformed Church Wednesday to announce "Call for Justice Sunday" to renew calls for justice.

Watch the news conference below:

