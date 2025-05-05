WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Christopher Schurr's trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys are making their final arguments in the trial of Christopher Schurr.

The former Grand Rapids police officer is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

This is the last time the jury will hear from the prosecution and defense before deliberating over whether Schurr is guilty of murder.

The jury's decision will conclude a trial that stretched across two weeks, starting with jury selection on Monday, April 21.

Shooting death of Patrick Lyoya Jury seated after two days of questioning from prosecution, defense Sam Landstra

While the facts of the case have never been in dispute - Schurr shot Lyoya in the back of the head as the two struggled over his taser during a traffic stop in April 2022 - the issue jurors had to decide was whether Schurr acted within his role as a police officer when he fired his gun.

Prosecutor Chris Becker argued Schurr unnecessarily escalated the situation with Lyoya. A pair of expert witnesses on police use of force claimed Schurr's actions — according to generally accepted police practices — were not reasonable as both of the cartridges on his taser had already been discharged when he fired the fatal shot from his gun.

"In order to justify a use of deadly force, it's generally accepted in policing that there has to be an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm," said Seth Stoughton, a law professor and former police officer.

'Tactical concerns': Law professor testifies on Christopher Schurr's shooting of Patrick Lyoya

"In my opinion, that was lacking in this case," he said.

A number of witnesses called by the defense, though, including two GRPD captains, claimed Schurr acted in accordance with his training.

"We don't expect perfection," said Capt. David Siver. "[Police officers] don't have the luxury of having all the time in the world to make a decision."

'We train people to chase': GRPD Capt. testifies at trial of Christopher Schurr

“A reasonable officer could perform the same way in that situation,” Siver said about the shooting.

Schurr himself took the stand Friday morning, recounting his training and what happened the morning of April 4, 2022.

Christopher Schurr takes the stand in his murder trial

Whatever decision the jury comes to will be made more than 3 years after the shooting.

