GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite the continuous rainfall Wednesday morning, dozens of supporters and demonstrators filled the sidewalk in front of the State of Michigan building on Ottawa Avenue as Christopher Schurr’s appeals hearing was going on inside.

2 rallies form outside State of Michigan building during Schurr’s appeals hearing

Some were in support of Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old Congolese man who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Nelson and Griggs in early April 2022.

Others supported Christopher Schurr, the ex-GRPD officer who was charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Even though both groups were emotional, sometimes standing inches a part, they remained peaceful.

“We decided to show up here because we don’t think justice is being done for Patrick,” said Barbara Howard, a member of the Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. “We don’t really understand why someone who has murder charges can go to the Appeals Court to try to get them dropped before any prosecution or anything has happened.”

HAPPENING NOW: Supporters, activists for Lyoya grows outside of Court of Appeals.



Schurr supporters are outside as well. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/eSnWsxqGwI — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) September 6, 2023

Schurr’s attorney, Matthew Borgula, argued before a three-judge Court of Appeals panel that the former officer should not have been bound over for trial. Kent County Chief Appellate Attorney Katie Wendt countered, saying that a jury should decide if the fatal shooting was justified.

Schurr was present during the hearing, along with the Lyoya family.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing the Lyoyas in their civil case, was also present. He sat near the Lyoyas and spoke with FOX 17 after the oral arguments wrapped.

“It’s obviously very difficult when you have a language barrier to try explain the legal intricacies. It’s not an easy thing,” he said. The family’s native language is Swahili. “But Prosecutor [Christopher] Becker and his folks have been phenomenal and obviously I’m here for support of that.”

Johnson, of Ven Johnson Law in Detroit, said after Wednesday’s hearing that the panel will issue a written opinion, either affirming the lower court’s decision or finding an error.

He said it could take months or a year for their opinions to come out, which would further delay the potential start of a criminal trial.

“That’s what [Schurr's attorneys] are looking to do is delay this entire thing over and over again just like they’re doing in the civil case,” Johnson said.

Schurr’s supporters held a thin-blue-line flag and some wore blue shirts as the other group chanted, “Justice for Patrick” nearby.

Schurr’s group declined FOX 17's request for an interview or comment. FOX 17 also reached out to the union and police association and are waiting to hear back.

As for Lyoya’s supporters, they said a criminal trial is what they’re hoping happens.

“The simple fact of the matter is Grand Rapids doesn’t want to acknowledge that Black lives matter,” said Erykai Cage, an activist and cousin of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March 2020. “Until they do we’re going to be out here reminding them every time.”

READ MORE: No clear timeline for appeals decision in People v. Schurr

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube